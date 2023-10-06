Jeff Jarrett Recalls Gail Kim Leaving TNA For WWE, Talks TNA’s Headshot Policy

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Gail Kim departing from TNA Wrestling in 2008, learning about CTE around this time and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Gail Kim leaving TNA for WWE: “Gail was with me and America’s Most Wanted when there was no Knockouts division. And so her personal journey — because she was with WWE and basically given nothing and I’ll call it, not — maybe you call it the Divas era, the bra and panties. You know, there just wasn’t any kind of wrestling. And when I look back now, I am super grateful but appreciative. But really look at the context of what was put together in the era of cable television, TNA was the first. The Knockouts Division, eight to ten ladies that all had different personalities, and put together. And it was new, and by design, less is more. The stories were simplistic. The characters were easy to understand. We started — and this is something that I think is, I won’t say a lost art, but just no matter how you slice and dice it, we all kind of get so caught up in ‘Eight stories on one show and six stories on another.’ We really started with one story, Gail and Kong. Now we added talent to build the division out, but the main story was Gale and Kong. And yes, Gale being the babyface.

“It was so easy to understand. She had to overcome the — you know, she was the dragon slayer and the dragon was — to use my dad’s terminology, was the dragon. But it was so simplistic. And yes, it got over. And then we added one talent and did a little bit more with another one, did a little bit more with another, and the building blocks and building blocks and building blocks. And the division was hot, and it got great ratings and it did show stealers on multiple — not just pay-per-views, but TVs as well. Gale was through it all, and then you see her rise to the top. And you know, I had that conversation with Bob Carter on more than one occasion. ‘Bob, if they want a talent, there’s no chance unless you really want to go into that pocket more.’ And he didn’t and I got it. We were never going to outbid WWE never, ever. And you know, it’s just today it’s a different set of circumstances. And you know, women’s wrestling now, to me, has been around in this type of format for 15 years. So the bloom is off, it’s different. I’ve heard of late, I think Becky made some comments and others have made comments about the time that women get or not get, and the style of matches and all this. We just live — we’re 15 years into the women having their own division. And so I just think times have changed. Some for the better, some for the worse. But in this day and age, Gail being as you phrased her, the AJ Styles of the Knockouts division, there’s no doubt we created value collectively, Gail and the TNA team. And she got to move on to a much bigger contract than we could offer. And everyone internally, they were grateful for the time and appreciative. And we understood. As a business person, did any of us want to lose her? God almighty, no. We all knew the value that she brought to the Knockouts Division. We did, It was that simple.”

On learning about CTE and not doing headshots with chairs: “I don’t know if they are officially [had an edict against them]. And here’s where, I’ll call it the territory days, Conrad. It was, even the oldest of oldest timers or whatever it is, or a Terry Funk in the dressing room. ‘Hey, man, I’m coming to the ring with a chair. Make sure you get your hand up.’ I mean, it was kind of by design, ‘Take care of yourself.’ But there came a — and I don’t know. Boy, that’d be a nice little study. When did the business change to the point of, ‘Oh, man, I’m going to do this for real.’ Wait, isn’t that what we’ve been trying to do since the beginning of time? Makes it appear real, but not real? Like God, I can’t see your face, but I can only imagine. I don’t know. Because that image you just showed of, you know, Bubba holding Abyss’ hands down and him cracking him over the head with the chair. Yes, it looked good, but was it needed? In light of all the concussion talk, I don’t know.

“And look, I’ve taken my fair share, especially the period when I worked with the Moondogs. And I’ve talked about getting the x-ray and all that kind of stuff. Yeah, there were unprotected headshots. I do the guitar thing and that’s, you know, that’s up for debate. But you know the crack on the head with a steel chair or a board, there are ways to do it and there are ways not to do it. But I don’t think in TNA we had an official rulebook on — well, maybe we did when the rule book came out during that little time. I don’t know, Conrad. Good question. I’ll have to dig that up, maybe one of our crackpot assistant researchers can dig up a TNA handbook. I don’t — maybe we did, maybe we didn’t. I just think it’s on a case-by-case basis, the headshots. And you, there’s no need to take a gratuitous one. But there’s some talent that is hell-bent on it. So again, it’s subjective as well. But it’s not subjective when you get your bell rang and you had a concussion. That’s not subjective.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.