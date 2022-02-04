Jeff Jarrett On GCW Having A Lot Of Growth Potential, Company Embracing Its Role As Alternative To WWE & AEW

On a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett discussed the rise of GCW, the company embracing its role as an alternative to WWE and AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jeff Jarrett on the rise of GCW: “Jerry Jarrett would be proud of them. I think some people have sort of glossed over that Spring Break event that was going into the WrestleMania right before COVID. That was gonna be a massive success, and then the year before that. They have been continuing to build their audience on FITE and on an episodic weekly and bi-monthly or whatever it may be, they’ve built their audience and [at The WRLD on GCW] they obviously showed up in the NYC area. LA is a big market for them. They are a national touring company and coming from Nashville, I can’t tell you how many stories of act after act after act that just consistently delivered to their audience, and it grew. As my ‘ol buddy Toby says, know your audience, and grow them one at a time. Hats off, man. Hats off to Brett [Lauderdale] and GCW. It’s a lean and mean operation, and I think 2022 is gonna be a really cool year. Just the time of the industry that we’re in when you look at all the streaming capabilities. It’s really cool.”

On his advice for GCW and the company embracing its role as an alternative to WWE and AEW: “It’s easy to play armchair quarterback. But what was presented at [The WRLD on GCW] with no lightbulbs and all this, I truly believe they have a strategy. So, I’m gonna say I need to know exactly what Brett Lauderdale’s mission statement is, what his vision is because what you can do nowadays is, you can have your three-hour pay-per-view, and you can tell your audience, ‘Go watch this deathmatch on YouTube right now.’ There are ways, I believe, to super-serve your audience. But it’s all marketable because it has a cool, hip vibe. Other than that, I think it’s such an underground vibe that absolutely has so much growth potential. If you want to call WWE pop music, and AEW is maybe a little classic rock thrown in there with a little hip hop, that underground alternative scene – there are people that have made mega millions off that. Relating it to the music business, that’s Game Changer. I just think this big event they had is step one, and the next one is gonna get better, and the next one after that is gonna get better.”

