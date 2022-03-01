wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett To Serve As Guest Referee For Worlds Title Match At NWA Crockett Cup
Jeff Jarrett will oversee Nick Aldis and Matt Cardona’s rematch for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title at the Crockett Cup. The NWA announced on Tuesday that Jarrett will be the special guest referee for the match, which takes place at March 19th and 20th event.
The match is Aldis’ rematch with Cardona after the latter won the championship last month at NWA PowerrrTrip. Jarrett was previously set as the special ambassador for the show.
The updated lineup for the event is:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis
Special Referee: Jeff Jarrett
* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green
* NWA Crockett Cup tournament
BREAKING:
NEW matches and stipulations added for #CrockettCup. Including a special guest referee for @RealNickAldis v. @TheMattCardona?
Check it out! 👇https://t.co/HUyWHToiqY
— NWA (@nwa) March 1, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls His Initial Issues Working With Jesse Ventura In WCW, Talks How His Attitude Towards Him Has Changed
- WWE Shows Off Becky Lynch’s Welts Following Bianca Belair’s Hair Whip, Lynch & Belair Comment
- Mike Chioda Recalls John Cena Legitimately Choking Out Umaga At 2007 WWE Royal Rumble
- Hangman Page, X-Pac, Cedric Alexander React to Kane’s Statement on Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine