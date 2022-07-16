Jeff Jarrett To Serve As Guest Referee For WWE Summerslam Tag Team Title Match

The special guest referee for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at Summerslam has been revealed as Jeff Jarrett. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Adam Pearce announced that the newly-hired WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and Nashville native will serve as the official for the Usos’ defense against the Street Profits. You can see a clip from the show-closing segment below.

Jarrett was brought back into WWE in his new position in May. Summerslam takes place on July 30th from Nashville and airs on Peacock and WWE Network.