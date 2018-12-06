wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett to Be Honored By Tennessee Titans at Thursday Night Football Game
December 6, 2018 | Posted by
– Jeff Jarrett is set to be honored by the Tennessee Titans for tonight’s Thursday Night Football game. Jarrett will be the team’s honorary “twelfth Titan” for the game. You can see a video package from the Titans about the honor as well as some social posts promoting it below. Jarrett will do a meet and greet with fans at the Titans Pro Shop and will be at Nissan Stadium to help open the game.
🚨Thursday Night Football is almost here!🚨 pic.twitter.com/g5TpTTV2x6
— Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) December 5, 2018
.@PSchrags says #TNF is going to be a real wrestling match.
Shout out to @RealJeffJarrett.@Titans | #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/ElzpzBh9JQ
— GMFB (@gmfb) December 6, 2018