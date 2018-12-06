Quantcast

 

Jeff Jarrett to Be Honored By Tennessee Titans at Thursday Night Football Game

December 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Jarrett

– Jeff Jarrett is set to be honored by the Tennessee Titans for tonight’s Thursday Night Football game. Jarrett will be the team’s honorary “twelfth Titan” for the game. You can see a video package from the Titans about the honor as well as some social posts promoting it below. Jarrett will do a meet and greet with fans at the Titans Pro Shop and will be at Nissan Stadium to help open the game.

