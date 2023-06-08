Jeff Jarrett Names the Best Second-Generation Talent, How He Would’ve Booked Himself In WCW Invasion

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer took fan questions where he was asked about a wide range of topics including how he would have booked himself if WWE brought him in from WCW for the Invasion Angle, the best second-generation wrestler, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On how he would have booked himself in the WCW invasion angle: “So that’s interesting. So you know, we saw Booker T come. I’m having a little — what is that? I think I’ve had this conversation, not publicly, but privately. Some different things they were talking about. And somebody says here, here’s right off the top of my head, Conrad. If I would have come back and I would have been portrayed out of the gate, ‘Ohh man, here comes this WCW guy. He’s going to align with Booker.’ And Booker brings me in, and I’m his buddy and we’ve been through wars and blah, blah, blah, blah. And then the first opportunity I get, I lay them out and say, ‘Are you kidding me? I’ve always been a WWE guy.’ And kind of turncoat on the Invasion part inside the WWE guys.”

On the best second-generation wrestler of all time: “Second generation now this is — look, I know this is should be a softball, but look you have the Harts. You have the Von Erichs. Wow, you kind of look at — I mean, you gotta go with The Rhodes. I mean that is a really, really tough one. I guess Bockwinkel is a second generation. So is Curt Henning. And The Rock and I mean, it’s that is such a difficult [choice].

“I guess, you know we have to bucket it down, Owen [Hart]. When you’re just talking about bell to bell, he could do it all. Like you wouldn’t ever put Bret [Hart] in. Ohh, he’s a high flyer. No, Owen. There wasn’t a style he really couldn’t do. He came to Memphis and he would laugh and cut up and joke and talk about, ‘Oh, I don’t do this brawling stuff.’ And then we went out one night and had [Jerry] Lawler talking about, ‘Damn, I didn’t expect the Hart Brothers to brawl like that.’ So best pure wrestler. Maybe Owen? Henning’s right there at the top. Like I said, Nick Bockwinkel was the guy that taught me so much at a young age, and you kind of look at his body of work. So I’ll go with Owen.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.