On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Hulk Hogan having a reputation for how to play politics in wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On playing politics in wrestling: “I mean, if you don’t think — you can substitute having relationships with the word ‘politics.’ The folks that say ‘I don’t play politics?’ That’s playing politics in and of itself. You’re kidding yourself if, ‘Oh, I don’t play politics.’ Yeah, you’re playing politics right now by saying you don’t play politics, it’s just having human relationships.”

Jeff Jarrett on Hulk Hogan being smart about it: “But Hogan was just a shrewd businessman. I mean, the Bash at the Beach. I got it. Like, he played chess all the time. Again, audience of one. Whether it’s Jerry Lawler, Verne Gagne, Vince McMahon Sr. [or Vince McMahon] Jr, or the suits at Turner, he always played chess. And when he felt like he was getting checkmate, if you will — and you kind of think of how it ended, the WCW days. However it may be at the end of the day. I think the record speaks for itself. There’s probably the book written about it, I think Hogan checked them and got him a nice check written to him. Hogan was a businessman, and he took care of Hogan, and if that meant taking care of the company, good; if it meant taking care of Hogan and not the company, that’s how he looked at it. He was a super shrewd businessman, and he knew he had the leverage, same at TNA. He sensed Dixie Carter [snaps] like that. And that’s not a knock that. I’m applauding his business skill set, big time.”

