Jeff Jarrett, Hulk Hogan & More To Do Signings With High Spot Auctions

September 16, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
AEW Dynamite Jeff Jarrett Image Credit: AEW

HighspotsAuctions.com has several signings lined up for this month.

This Thursday, Jeff and Karen Jarrett will be signing, with fans being able to watch via a live stream at this link.

On September 26th, Megan Bayne will also be signing. Highspots has more signings coming up with legends like Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan, among others. Fans can pre-order stuff on their website at this link.

