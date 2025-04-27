Jeff Jarrett Explains His Issue With Travis Scott’s WrestleMania 41 Involvement 

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Travis Scott’s involvement in the John Cena versus Cody Rhodes match at WWE WrestleMania 41, among other topics. Here are some highlights:

On Travis Scott’s involvement in John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes: “The amount of time it took him to get music and entrance, to the ring and the damage — and then all the stuff that went with it. And I hold John Cena in the highest regards on how to not just get over, but to stay over. Not just with his verbal skills, but finishes, facials, timing. And you know what I think about Cody and the role and how his journey, and — you know, Stardust and and the independent scene, and AEW, and the climb and everything that goes with it. I cannot believe a two-night event, all the wrestling minds involved in the brain child of WWE, which are too many to mention. That they all agreed and said, ‘Yes, let’s give Travis Scott 90 seconds to get to — whatever it is, and do this damage.’ Conrad, it’s still baffling to me, the execution.

“Now his involvement, I love it. I think it’s not just brilliant, I think it adds so much to it. And I know there’s some things that haven’t panned out, and we may be going different places. And there may be licensing and music and WME — Rock and Cena, and they all may have the same agent, Nick Khan orchestrating this deal. And ‘Jeff, you don’t understand. There’s zeros upon zeros added to this deal, and the monetization.’ But I’m talking about the execution for the wrestling fan — not casual, not hardcore. Just anybody watching that they said, ‘Man, this is going to work. Go down there, guys, and execute that.’”

On his issue of Scott being in the match, being that it took him so long to get to the ring: “I’m not [complaining about] the finish, the engagement, the involvement, the crossover, all of that stuff. Couldn’t we have had Travis Scott come from the — however you want to call it, the announce desk side or whatever. Can’t you do the exact same story, just speed it up exponentially. You’re still going to get the beauty shots of Cena and Travis Scott in the ring. You’re still going to get the screw job. You’re going to still get everything, but we’re going to let the guy walk down there.

“That’s the only thing that’s a little head scratching. And I can hear it, ‘Aw Jeff, you did this and did that.’ And look, I get it. There’s a lot of things that I’ve screwed up on. I’m trying to figure out collectively, how they all made the decision and said, ‘Yep, this is best for business. Yep, this is going to work.’ No way did Cody and Cena think that. I’m not buying it.”

