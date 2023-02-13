Jeff Jarrett Comments On Jerry Lawler’s Stroke, Says He’ll ‘Pull Down That Strap Again’

As previously reported, Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke last week and was rushed to a nearby hospital; later, other reports indicated that his condition had improved and he was on the road to recovery. When asked to comment during an interview with Under the Ring, AEW’s Jeff Jarrett offered his thoughts regarding Lawler’s health scare (per Wrestling Inc). You can find a highlight from Jarrett and listen to the complete episode below.

On his reaction and predictions for Lawler going forward: “I just saw this recently with his health scare. Again, ‘The King’ is gonna pull down that strap again. I’m not gonna say for the last time because it’ll happen over and over and over, and he’s gonna make his big comeback. But, yes, positive, great news coming off his health situation.”