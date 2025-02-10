Jeff Jarrett Talks Jey Uso Being Criticized By Fans For His Royal Rumble Win

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Jey Uso being criticized by fans for his WWE Royal Rumble win and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On criticism of Jey Uso winning the Rumble over John Cena: “I mean, there’s so many ways. That’s why I kind of processed and went through the old armchair quarterback, which I came into this business doing. You always kind of do this. I was encouraged to do this. My old man would look at me and say, ‘Well, what would you do?’ Just to get you to be that train of thought, and he could correct you along the way. You know, Punk, Logan, Paul, AJ Styles, Jey, Drew McIntyre. You just kind of go through that whole list, including John Cena. I almost want to say whoever won was going to get the dislikes. Because I can’t land on where they would have been overwhelming. So if everybody was going to get their fair share of dislikes, that, to me is — that’s where we’re at.”

On fans being emotional about it: “I almost preach it on this podcast. Create emotion. Create an emotion. That is — and that continues to happen, creating that emotion. I love it when the self-righteous folks really get up on their soapbox, and then they have to change course a week from now, two weeks from now, three weeks from now. But that’s what makes wrestling fun. My old man always pops in my brain that I would say, ‘But Dad, last week–‘ ‘I don’t give a s**t what I said last week. It didn’t draw. We’re course-correcting.’ ‘Oh, so this is really about red ink and black ink. I get that now that you don’t have much in mind whatever it is, but we’ve got to generate revenue here.’”

