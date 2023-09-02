Jeff Jarrett Addresses Jim Cornette’s Criticism Of His Texas Chainsaw Massacre Match

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about criticism from Jim Cornette regarding his recent Texas Chainsaw Massacre match with Jeff Hardy on AEW Dynamite, appearing on the AEW All In pre-show from Wembley Stadium, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jim Cornette’s criticism of Jarret’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre match: “Okay, let’s just stop there. I got to ask you this. I’ll let you come in if you want to. There’s not even 1% chance that Cornette believes what came out of his mouth. He’s got a business and he is dialed into his audience, and he’s making money hand over foot. His YouTube views are excellent, his downloads are excellent. He has created a business that is — I guess I served it to him on a silver platter, because the fakest — I’m glad that he said. Because he introduced the Texas Chainsaw Massacre to his entire audience. And he talked about it, and scathed about it and everything that goes with it. So hats off to him.

“But when he said the fakest most embarrassing [match],. I think back to a few of them… He’s a historian. And look, there’s a lot great historians out there. You know, we know, I mean, Mooney Hamm and Mark James; you probably know more than me. I think Meltzer is a historian. I mean, we could go on and on and on… Jimmy has taken the ball with his tennis racket and run and run and run. Because he has the gift of gab… So yeah, I’m glad Corny mentioned it. He probably drove some views on the AEW YouTube channel. And people got to see it, and that ultimately is something that — well, Warner Brothers Discovery put out a press release. They touted the number, the integration. And now you have a nice three to five to seven-page deck that you can create that shows, ‘This is how we integrated a video game in a total eight minute, nine minute segment on TV.”

On All In being the biggest crowd he’s ever worked in front of: “I don’t know where you want me to start, I really don’t. All right, I’ll tell you. I really don’t know where to start, but I’ll start here. So you know, waking up, me and Karen and, ‘Okay, what time we got to be over there?’ And you know, there was a massive crowd outside the Hilton. And they would take us down a back alley to do a car service. It’s only — like I said, it’s 50 yards. It’s very, very close. But they had car services, vans and black cars to shuttle us back and forth. So Karen’s like, ‘I’m going to go a little bit early.’ So I didn’t go with her. So I went probably 45 minutes later and got over there… I didn’t really lose perspective. For me to be a part of — and I knew at that time. I knew several weeks ago, I said, ‘There’s no doubt with the momentum, it’s going to break the legitimate record, most paid attendance of any wrestling show in history.’

“To be a part of that Conrad, I didn’t lose sight of it. Very grateful, it was amazing. We can talk about production, we can talk about the matches, we can talk about how the stars aligned. I want to give John Williams a shout-out, the ITV exec who’s kind of an unsung hero in a lot of ways, I think. I know how important television distribution is in creating brand awareness and a consistency, talent from top to bottom, growth, the original All In. I mean, we could go on and on and on. But me being able to be a part of this event Conrad, no matter how big or small it may be. And we laughed and cut and joked. And we talked earlier about the guy at Podcast Movement staring across the table and saying, ‘We need an active wrestler.’ And you’re going, ‘Hey, dude, he was just seen by 2.3 million people in integration on a main event of a current TV show.’ But all that together Conrad, I didn’t lose sight of that Sunday morning, soaked it all in, and really was just amazed that I got to be a part of it”

