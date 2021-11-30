Jeff Jarrett Reportedly Joins Ownership Group of Summer League Baseball Team

Jeff Jarrett has become part of the ownership group for a collegiate summer league baseball team, according to a new report. Wrestling Inc has confirmed that the WWE Hall of Famer has joined the ownership group for the Springfield Sliders of the Prospect League.

The team plays out of Springfield, Illinois and has been teasing big news that will be announced tomorrow as you can see by the tweet below. WI reports that Jarrett was approached about possibly coming on board as a co-owner by Jamie Tool and “jumped at it.”

The Sliders play around 30 to 32 games a year and Jarrett’s role with the team will reportedly mean that he will bring more entertainment to games such as music and other entertainment before and after the games, as well as between innings. Jarrett is not expected to be involved in the team’s actual day-to-day decisions and will present entertainment during the rest of the year for the park such as circuses, live music, and wrestling at the park.