Jeff Jarrett Thinks Karrion Kross Has Signed A New WWE Contract

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his take that Karrion Kross has signed a new deal and a work shoot situation is playing out with WWE. You can check out some highlights below:

On his belief that it’s part of a bigger plan: “.With Raw, Smackdown, NXT, TNA, Triple A, he ain’t going nowhere. I think the deal’s already done and agreed upon, and they’re navigating this worked shoot, shoot work — regardless, it’s one and the same.”

On blurring the lines: “They are blurring the lines as much as possible, and I’m all for it. Do I know what’s real and what’s not real? No, but I’m damn sure intrigued and trying to learn and observe that they’ve got people engaged, and Kevin has had a lot of TV time over the last however long.”

On this situation being close to WWE Unreal: “What is Unreal designed to do? Point toward building the brand? I think this is a story that’s playing out that we’re going to continue to see, ‘Oh s**t. I remember — oh yeah, remember when Kevin Kross and he did this, and he went on the book tour and he said this and this and this? Hey, man, let’s look in the writers’ room and see how they came up with this stuff. Man, they got us.’ I think it’s — all on some level, it all goes together. And I’m here for it.”

