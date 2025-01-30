Jeff Jarrett Loses To Claudio Castagnoli On AEW Dynamite, Attacked By MJF Post-Match

Jeff Jarrett was unable to earn an AEW World Title match as he lost to Claudio Castagnoli on AEW Dynamite and attacked by MJF afterward. Wednesday night’s show saw Jarrett face Castagnoli, with the stipulation that he would get an AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley if he won. Moxley and Wheeler Yuta got involved in the match and Moxley hit Jarrett with a Paradigm Shift, allowing Castagnoli to hit two Neutralizers to get the pinfall.

After the match, MJF came out and nailed Jarrett with a clothesline, then posed for the crowd. You can see some highlights below: