wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett Makes Surprise Appearance At GCW Die 4 This, Attacks EFFY (Pics, Video)
Jeff Jarrett, of all people, showed up at GCW Die 4 This tonight, attacking EFFY during his ‘State of EFFY’ address. The lights went out after EFFY declared that he was fine, with Jarrett showing up dressed in all black. He then broke a guitar over EFFY’s head. You can see highlights of the appearance below.
Time for the #StateOfEffyaddress as @EFFYlives makes his way to the ring at @GCWrestling_ #GCWdie4this pic.twitter.com/LcOyLd3NGN
— The ODPH Podcast (@ODParlayHour) January 2, 2022
WHAT THE FUCK #GCWDIE4THIS @realjeffjarrett @EFFYlives@GCWrestling_https://t.co/Iq2MCsF72m pic.twitter.com/mx66KmEkeT
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) January 2, 2022
J-E-DOUBLE EFFY 🤠#GCWDie4This pic.twitter.com/5TN0onEVoZ
— Jordan Cassel (@jordanw_s) January 2, 2022
Ka-bong#GCWDie4This @EFFYlives pic.twitter.com/Q651xjgTRF
— 𝖆𝖘𝖍 𝖉𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍 (@AshDabbath) January 2, 2022
