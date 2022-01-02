wrestling / News

Jeff Jarrett Makes Surprise Appearance At GCW Die 4 This, Attacks EFFY (Pics, Video)

January 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jeff Jarrett, of all people, showed up at GCW Die 4 This tonight, attacking EFFY during his ‘State of EFFY’ address. The lights went out after EFFY declared that he was fine, with Jarrett showing up dressed in all black. He then broke a guitar over EFFY’s head. You can see highlights of the appearance below.

