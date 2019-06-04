Jeff Jarrett, Mark Henry, Miz & More Weigh in on Goldberg vs. Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown

– WWE has released videos featuring Jeff Jarrett, Mark Henry, The Miz, Ricochet and Kevin Owens commenting on the Goldberg vs. Undertaker match WWE Super ShowDown. You can see all of the videos below.

Jarrett is asked about being one of the few people to have faced both Undertaker and Goldberg, talking about how they’re both men to rise to the occasion in big money matches, but says that you can’t bet against Undertaker. He notes, “I believe they’re both gonna come out swinging, it’s gonna be a prize fight.”

Ricochet says that he was very excited for the match as soon as it was announced, and puts over Goldberg’s power as well as Undertaker’s record against the best opponents in WWE history. In the end, he also goes with Undertaker, noting, “He’s the Phenom, he’s the guy. I’ve gotta go with Undertaker.”

Like Jarrett, Henry is asked about being one of the rare guys to face both men. He talks about preparing for the two and going for conditioning with Goldberg, while with Undertaker it’s about trying to survive. He says that their similarity is in their dominance, their endurance and their strength. He says Goldberg should use his presence to intimidate Undertaker, and says he thinks it’s pretty even. Asked who he is picking, he recalls being put in a coffin and goes with Undertaker.

Miz is also on Team Undertaker for this match, saying that Undertaker is the only man who’s made him shiver in the ring. He says Taker can beat anyone at any time, and that’s why he’s picking the Dead Man.

Finally, Owens recalls his loss to Goldberg at Fastlane 2017, saying that he didn’t have a lot of experience with Goldberg as it was about nine seconds before he lost. He says that he never fathomed the idea of facing Goldberg, not being a WCW fan growing up, and says that through is experience he is going to go with Undertaker.