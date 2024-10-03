Jeff Jarrett Says Mr. McMahon Docuseries Is Not For Hardcore Fans

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Vince McMahon docuseries on Netflix and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his initial thoughts on the Vince McMahon docuseries: “I completed one and I’ve made up my mind, because they’re under an hour, right? All of them are under an hour’s time, right? And so they’re gonna be my plane rides… I’m only through episode one. And kind of right out of the gate, I’ll give you my opening thoughts in one word: repetitive. It is not for the wrestling fan, it’s for the casual fan.”

On the challenges of writing a three-hour wrestling show: “At times agonizing, writing a two-hour show versus writing a three-hour show is really different, I’ll just say this. And I don’t care how many talent you have. And look, this is ‘creative is subjective,’ and obviously only my opinion, but it is a real challenge to write however many [segments] it breaks out to. 12, 13, whatever it may be. Getting to that last segment and having, I’ll call it the juice and the momentum behind it, and the different strategies. ‘So do we really make the main event at the end of the second hour going into the third hour to kind of hook them, and then have us another made event.’

“Just the psychology and the mentality, and ‘Who’s coming out first.’ And then, ‘Who’s going to be over the top of the first crossover.’ Because you’re doubling kind of some different things. You don’t only have one crossover. If you’re on an Eastern Time, your first crossover is when you change from the eight to the nine o’clock hour, and your second cross hour is going from the nine to 10. Obviously, I’m trying to make sure I don’t lose people for those that don’t really follow it. But it is — Conrad, it’s very, very challenging.”

