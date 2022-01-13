Jeff Jarrett on How Another Major Wrestling Promotion Could Thrive Today

– While speaking to The Business of the Business podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett discussed other wrestling promotions outside of WWE and if there’s room for another major wrestling promotion. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jeff Jarrett on GCW being branded as a deathmatch promotion: “I was well aware of GCW through the lens of FITE, long before I’ll say diplomatically, 2021. They have been on my radar for quite some time. A lot of folks know them as, ‘oh, the deathmatch,’ and in a lot of ways I think, maybe positively and negatively, they’ve been branded that way.”

On GCW building a loyal following: “But Brett and the team have put out consistent episodic content. All of their programming, they have a very loyal audience, and it continues to grow and grow.”

Jarrett on there being room for another major wrestling promotion that could be a home-based promotion in another region: “Now language is an issue, a barrier. That goes without saying. But there is room for a — I’ll call it a home-based promotion around the world. It could be South America, Mexico City. Look at the amount of Hispanics in the United States. They absolutely could thrive. So I think there could be a Hispanic promotion, there could be a European promotion. The days of it being just looked at from a US lens, in my opinion, they’re long gone. It is a global promotion. It’s just where is the home base going to be. Because I think there’s room for, and I don’t want to get too far down the road, but three, four, five, six, seven of those.”