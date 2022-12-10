– During a recent edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke about how excited he is to be working for AEW, and future opportunities with AEW and broadcast partners Warner Bros. Discovery and Turner Networks. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I’m pumped for my day job. I think the opportunity is there, TNT, TBS, Warner Brothers Discovery, what partners they are on the exposure, the social media aggregated collectively with all the talent is a freaking powerhouse … I’m just getting started and I could not be more excited because the opportunity is there and execution is the next step.”

As noted, Jeff Jarrett recently signed with AEW as an on-air talent and the company’s Director of Business Development.