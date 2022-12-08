Jeff Jarrett Recalls Scott Hall’s Return To TNA In 2007, Kevin Nash and Samoa Joe Altercation

On a recent edition of My World, Jeff Jarrett discussed Turning Point 2007. Jarrett talked about Scott Hall returning to TNA and an altercation between Kevin Nash and Samoa Joe. Below are some highlights.

On Kevin Nash’s influence in bringing Scott Hall back: “Yes, it goes without saying. Kevin was probably the guy that brought up. It wouldn’t surprise me to get on the phone with Kevin.. that I didn’t say it. Scott had always had a soft spot in my heart. If Scott Hall would have said, in 1995, no, 1994, out on the road and I’m wrestling Doink and a whole host of others and Scott would watch my matches and like them. We’d be traveling together whatever it is. If he would have diplomatically told Vince ‘uh, you know what I’m not feeling a Double J/Razor program’ ya know where would my career have gone?… We probably made the decision with our heart and not our head.”

On the backstage reaction to Hall’s return: “Now, I know I’m the last person being the owner, executive producer, founder or whatever it is. I would be the last person to find out if somebody didn’t like Scott… I wasn’t aware of anybody, and I’m sure there was. I’m sure there was some guys saying ‘he’s taking my money, he’s taking my spot, he’s gonna screw up look at his track record, why are you guys doing this?’ You know, all the way down the line.”

On Hall’s approach coming into TNA: “At this point in Scott’s career, Scott always liked to get paid well. The identity of Scott Hall at this stage of his life… He couldn’t, his relationship with his ex-wife and kids was what it was. So Scott’s purpose and identity in life at the core was the issue. Scott liked hanging out with his buddies. When you’re not treating addiction he didn’t have a focus. He was glad to be there. Scott was glad to be there… He wanted to be around Kev and others. He liked to be around guys and talk wrestling.”

On Hall no-showing turning Point 2007: “Delusional optimism. I just though ‘he’ll be here.’ I was trying to wrap my brain, think things through. Who did he deliver that food poisoning message to? Was it Terry Taylor? Was it my voicemail? I don’t recall either one of those. Did he call Kevin and Kevin delivered that message?… I do remember thinking ‘man, I hope he gets here.’ I do recall there being a chance he makes it because he lives so close. There were no airports involved. Get in your car and come over here. I just didn’t have the acknowledge that I have now on the disease of addiction.”

On the incident between Samoa Joe & Kevin Nash: “The direction I gave is reality based. Russo is going to produce it. So Russo and Joe got together on that. I remember saying keep it short and keep it open ended. There wasn’t a lot of meat on the bone.. You start burying the guy who those people in the crowd paid to see in the main event you kind of are spitting in the wind. You had to say that Scott wasn’t here, but then build Eric Young up and it just got misguided and way too long.”

On Joe & Nash patching things up: “I think that night, if I recall correctly there were tempers and they are both passionarte about this industry. There weren’t any longterm we gotta worry about them being in the same building none of that.’

