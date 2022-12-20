Jeff Jarrett on Still Generating Heel Heat for AEW Dark Match

– During the latest edition of his My World podcast, AEW talent Jeff Jarrett discussed getting back in the ring and still getting heat from the fans. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Them F You chants, they were music to my ears. I shouldn’t say that too loud, because that’s kind of what it’s all about … but the AEW delusional fanbase, they were on their feet … All kinds of folks in the arena were telling me that I was the double number one. I don’t know if it was double number ones or 11. I’ll just say this, not to get too inside baseball, came through the curtain and a lot of head nodding, I’ll leave it at that.”

Jeff Jarrett will be in action on tonight’s AEW Dark. He’s teaming with Satnam Singh against Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo. The show starts at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel.