Jeff Jarrett on Times He Busted Open Kurt Angle With His Guitar Shots

– Speaking to Cageside Seats’ Shakiel Mahjouri, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett discussed his rivalry with Kurt Angle in TNA Wrestling. Below are some highlights.

Jeff Jarrett on Kurt Angle: “There was a series with me and Kurt Angle. We were going at it. Man, for whatever reason — he has a great target, a nice, bald head, he’s easy, he doesn’t mind pain whatsoever — there were two or three in a row several weeks apart. I busted him open two or three consecutive times. It happens. I’ve been hit by my own guitar a couple of times, so I feel the pain. It has happened more than you’d think that, ‘Man, that was a pretty stiff shot.’ It happens. As they say, it’s not ballet.”

Jarrett on his guitar: “Sometimes I’ll say it’s doctored up pretty good and other times not very much at all. There are harder guitars than others. Through the years and the tricks of the trade, it’s still not a perfect science. Guitars nowadays are much more durable than they used to be. Strings are sometimes left on, sometimes they cut my hands. That can be dangerous. Other times they can be replaced by anything: plastic, fishing lines. It just depends. Sometimes no strings.”

On his encounter with Chuck Norris in 1994 at Survivor Series: “Chuck Norris is from Texas. Survivor Series was in San Antonio. Somehow, someway — I’m not sure if I volunteered or if I got the short straw and was the young guy on the team. I’ve always taken it with a badge of honor and maybe I was an idiot at times. I had no problem doing it. He obviously knows how to throw a kick and he put it right in there. Oh, it landed. It landed. If it had caught me in the throat, that would have been the end of the story. It was right square on the chest, exactly where Chuck wanted to place it. I’ll say that.”