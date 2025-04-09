Jeff Jarrett On Why Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Segment ‘Completely Missed’

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the Charlotte Flair-Tiffany Stratton segment on WWE SmackDown that went off-script and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the confusion in the segments: “You confuse them, you lose them. I’ve said it over and over and over. You confuse them, you lose them. And so if Tiffany is going to say those — what she said. If I’m in Hollywood writing a script. And I hate to say that, but if I’m writing a TV show, you know, if I’m doing wrestling, if I’m doing a street corner fight, if I’m doing this, I’m doing this. The babyface, the good guy is gonna say, ‘Hey, you’re ‘0-3’ or whatever the silliness but I mean, kind of hurtful things that were said. If you’re going to say that, then get face to face with her and back Charlotte down. The boos that were piped in, that was a complete mess. And the live crowd, I don’t think bought into it, what it appeared. That’s what I’m saying, I think the whole segment completely missed. And that is very, very, very uncharacteristic in so many ways.”

On what was supposed to be accomplished: “When you have — I think Tiffany is supposed to be the babyface — when you have her take personal shots. Scripted or unscripted, throw that out the door for this second, for this conversation. When you have her take those personal shots, and then she doesn’t back it up with her physicality then you just go, ‘Guys, what are we doing here?’ Like, what are we selling here? What are we trying to do here? Because I think at the end of the day, every promoter will tell you, ‘Hey, let’s don’t book what I like. Conrad, let’s don’t book what you like. Let’s don’t book what talent A likes. Let’s don’t book what talent B likes —- the promoter, the writer, the production guy, the cameraman. Let’s put out there what the people want and deliver it in the very possible case that we can.’ And my opinion, that wasn’t done at all.”

