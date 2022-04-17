Jeff Jarrett On Paul Heyman Never Joining TNA, Chris Candido’s Tragic Passing In 2005

On a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett discussed Paul Heyman never joining TNA, Chris Candido’s tragic passing in 2005, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jeff Jarrett on Paul Heyman never joining TNA: “Never could afford it. I just knew – same with Jim Ross, same with a lot of folks – that Bob Carter and maybe Dixie and Janice or the attorneys, they may want to flirt with this, but when they start seeing real price tags, it wasn’t gonna happen. There was a real education process up until we started having a good run in ’07, ’08, and ’09. They had money in the bank, then they pulled the trigger on Hulk Hogan. But for the most part, those price tags – they weren’t up for that. They weren’t willing to spend the money.”

On Chris Candido suffering multiple leg injuries at TNA Lockdown 2005 and Candido’s tragic passing: “Chris and Tammy came to Tennessee early – I mean, Chris was 19 or 20, so young. He had done his ECW and all that kind of stuff, and here he was. A joy to be around, a lot of fun, and that quirky sense of humor. Then, literally, it’s like the first 20 seconds of the match, I remember being told, ‘Hey man, Chris broke his leg.’ It was that quick. Opening spot, and it took them a bit, but they got him out of the ring. Then, the next thing you hear is, he flew home and what [happened]? A bunch of us flew up and the funeral was so sad. What a tragedy – 33 years of age and gone too soon…..at the funeral, you see his family there, and you go, wow, he had just wrestled on pay-per-view, went to the ring Sunday and gonna teach these young kids how to do it, then boom, gone. The suddenness was so sad.”

