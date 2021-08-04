Jeff Jarrett On Potentially Returning To Ring For Another Match, Most Rewarding Moment In His Wrestling Career

On a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett discussed the most rewarding moment in his wrestling career, potentially returning to the ring for another match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jeff Jarrett on the most rewarding moment in his wrestling career: “When we had a celebratory meeting in New York City with Spike when we were going from one to two hours. That was more or less….I could remember going back to my room that night thinking here we are years later, and ‘we’re going out of business’ and all that chatter from year one to year two to year three. And then that summer where we weren’t on at all. That was a hell of a roller coaster ride, then we went one hour. Our first contract with Spike was Saturday nights off prime. We were on at 11 eastern. That’s not the greatest time slot. We weren’t there long because people immediately tuned into us, which was huge. But then we’re gonna go Thursday nights and still not put you in prime. We did that for a while and that was very successful. Then we went to primetime one hour. But when we want to primetime two hours and that was the trajectory, that’s up there. You talk about a what if had we continued on that path and things not transpired. That was very rewarding. Obviously, my match with Shawn Michaels was huge, my matches with Kurt Angle I remember with great fondness. The Ring Ka King experience was big. The UK tours with TNA and the profits with those. But going to two hours was huge.”

On potentially returning to the ring for another match: “I better stay on my side of the street here, but I have not put the wrestling boots on for the last time by any stretch of the imagination. When I hear guys, especially in their 30s, say ‘I’m retired’, well we’ll see. Somehow, some way, guys often get sucked back in. Do I have plans to put on the boots today, tomorrow, or the next day? No, but I can safely say you have not seen my last match. Do I have plans where it’s gonna be? No.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.