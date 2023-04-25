Jeff Jarrett Shares His Thoughts On Pro Wrestling’s Ascendency Amid WWE Sale

In a recent conversation with Jim Varsellone, AEW’s Jeff Jarrett spoke on the current resurgence of pro wrestling, particularly in the wake of Endeavor’s move to merge WWE with UFC (via Wrestling Inc). Jarrett also highlighted the upcoming Wembley Stadium All In show hosted by AEW as another marker that pro wrestling is still on the rise. You can find a highlight from Jarrett and listen to the full interview below.

On how wrestling has re-popularized itself within the entertainment industry: “Years ago, professional wrestling, we dip in and out of pop culture. And then WrestleMania continued to grow, but when you look at the entire scope of the industry now, it is mainstream in every facet that you can imagine. I truly believe that 12, 24 months from now… I think you’re truly going to see professional wrestling, WWE, AEW go to another level because in so many ways, that merger… as far as the DNA of pop culture, the merger was announced and three days after that, [AEW] announced Wembley Stadium in London.”