Jeff Jarrett Recalls Laying Down For Hulk Hogan at Bash at the Beach 2000

– Jeff Jarrett spoke with Booker T on the latter’s Heated Conversations podcast about the infamous Bash at the Beach 2000 segment with Hulk Hogan. Jarrett was set to defend the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Hogan, but Vince Russo had Jarrett lay down in the ring so Hogan could pin him. Russo fired Hogan after the match and said Jarrett was still champion, after which Jarrett faced Booker and the latter won his first world title.

Highlights from the appearance are below, via Wrestling Inc:

On the Bash at the Beach 2000 segment: “One of the things that come to my mind as I have shared the last couple of years is that you [Booker T] and I both lived through that myth known as Bash at the Beach, and at the end of the night, when you and me were put in an awkward position because of all the B.S., but what I had said was that match was one of my all-time favorites because of the set of circumstances. Where I was going with this is that we both like old and new school, but Booker T, what you did you did very good, you didn’t have to do 15,000 moves, you did your set of moves that flat out got over and stayed over. That is what I have seen it a lot more now, from 2005-2014, there have been guys that tried 50 different moves in one match, and you tell them to take a breather and cut out 80% of it, but that 20% you do, do it really well. Guys that are developing, that are just standing out, they are doing just enough and doing it really well, and I believe that is the secret to something that is missed.”

On how much he knew before the segment: “I have gone on record. I wish I can give you a big, juicy story that can make headlines, but I knew something was up a little bit going into the weekend because I couldn’t get a clear answer on anything. Then, that day, I’m not pointing the finger at anybody, it was the system, so I didn’t know a whole lot. It was one thing to another, to another, then got shifted. Johnny Ace was there; it was a big bucket of stew that didn’t taste very well from anybody. I did say, as I said in multiple interviews when I get asked about that; everyone wants to know about the Hulk Hogan situation and the politics behind that; sort of the hidden gem is that we closed the show, you were crowned champion in very difficult circumstances, but we went out and did business and I am pretty proud of that.”