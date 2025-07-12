Jeff Jarrett Calls Report Of TNA Losing $20 Million A Complete Fabrication

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about a 2005 report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which claimed that TNA had lost over $20 million since the Carter family took over. Jarrett vehemently denied the accuracy of that figure. You can check out some highlights below:

On the report: “I think we’ve kind of done the napkin math. Look, hypothetically speaking, if you lost 50 grand a week. Because, let’s just say 50 grand, 100 grand is what it costs to put it on. Say we lost our whatever number you want to use. But 50 grand a week, Conrad, is what? [2.6 million]. Okay, double that [to] 5.2 [million[. I mean, that’s the first two years. Going to — we’re just not anywhere close to it, never. But going back to kind of our point, I think Dave heard a sliver here and a sliver there, and a sliver here and this and that. Okay, Conrad, I have no idea why he had such a hard-on. Because over 20 million is complete fabrication.”

On being told about Chris Candido’s passing: “Phone call. I can’t remember who, but I just can remember it was such a shocking thing. And you know, when you [are] around a guy, look the guy in the eye and kind of understand at the very core of it. And I say this as how, you know, times have radically changed as it relates to medical and kind of, I guess you could say the power that they have. Maybe more importantly, how the guys are much more in tune with it and listen to it.

“But Chris was proudly — and I don’t want to just say old school wrestling, just kind of an old school mentality or our prior generations that, ‘Hey man, I’ve got a job and I’m going to do it well. Broke leg or not, I’m going to get it done. You know, my mouth is not broke so I can still talk.’ Okay, I’ve got this broken leg, I can kind of work through the pain. Part of my job description is to get on a plane and fly from Philly to Orlando. Or whatever airport, Jersey back and forth.’ And so he didn’t really — and I don’t want to say sell it, but he didn’t give it a second thought. And I think to all of our downfall, none of us really gave it a second thought. ‘Okay, he’s got a broken leg. He’s willing to fly. Let’s fly.’ Obviously, it was a fatal mistake.”

