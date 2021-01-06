Jeff Jarrett Reportedly Heavily Involved With WWE’s India Expansion

SportsKeeda reports that WWE is moving forward with their expansion into India and they have “big plans” for the country this year. Jeff Jarrett is said to be heavily involved in the expansion and is currently looking for a native-born Indian WWE star.

Jarrett is familiar with the market because he was part of TNA’s project with Ring ka King there, which aired on the Colours Network from 2012-13.

We reported last month that WWE was planning to shoot a special for the country this month, with a tentative shooting date of January 22. The rumor is that it would air on January 26 on India’s Republic Day.