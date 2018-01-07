Jeff Jarrett Returns to the Ring For First Time Since Rehab

– Jeff Jarrett was back in the ring for his first match since completing rehab in a match against Jerry “The King” Lawler. Jarrett faced Lawler at a half-time event for the Memphis Grizzlies, defeating Lawler to become the Memphis Grizzlies Wrestling champion. You can see video of the match below.

Jarrett checked into rehab in October, two days after Impact Wrestling terminated their relationship with him and after Jarrett allegedly wrestled drunk at an independent show.