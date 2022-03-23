Jeff Jarrett Says He Wanted to Sign the Briscoes to TNA In Mid ’00s

Jeff Jarrett recently revealed that he wanted to sign the Briscoes to TNA in the mid ’00s but never had the opportunity. On the latest episode of his My World podcast, Jarrett talked about how he wanted to sign the ROH stars to TNA during that era but was never able to because they remained committed to Ring of Honor.

“Oh, The Briscoes!,” he said (per Fightful). “Oh my God. You know, on this podcast, we talk about what I missed, or what happened, what if, and all that. Monty Brown is always at the top of your list and point taken, but I tried, and tried, and tried, it just didn’t work out.”

He continued, “Recently, there’s a couple other names that — anyhow, I really look back on that 2005-2008 [timeframe] and go back to the conversations I had with Dutch [Mantel], and The Briscoes, we never could contractually — they would always resign and I would have loved to have had them in TNA and man, in 2022, Those boys, Dem Boys tore the house down.”

The Briscoes are set to defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships against FTR at ROH Supercard of Honor on April 1st.