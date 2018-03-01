Various News: Jeff Jarrett Says ‘Never Say Never’ On In-Ring Return, Rey Mysterio On Edge and Christian Podcast, NXT Ticket Pre-Sale

– In an interview with WBRC, Jeff Jarrett spoke about the possibility of an in-ring return.

He said: ““Never say never in our business … absolutely never say never.”

– Rey Mysterio will be the guest on tomorrow’s Edge and Christian podcast.

– There is a pre-sale today for NXT’s return to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at the Sands Arena with the code NXT Live on Ticketmaster. The show happens on April 20. It should be noted that local advertising includes Johnny Gargano.