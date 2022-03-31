Jeff Jarrett On The Passing Of Scott Hall, How Hall Helped Him Learn Nuances Of WWE Style

On a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett discussed the passing of Scott Hall, how Hall helped him learn the nuances of the WWE style, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jeff Jarrett on the passing of Scott Hall: “It was just like, wow. When my father – we had that conversation, he called when Scott fell and went in the hospital to have hip surgery. My dad said, ‘Yeah, we’ve had a good conversation, and I’d like to get him to come stay with me for a couple of weeks. He lives by himself.’ I wasn’t optimistic that was gonna happen, but him and my dad had a relationship, and I didn’t realize how close they continued to be through the years. Scott, it’s no secret he’s had his struggles and ups and downs like all of us. Scott’s were probably a lot more public than a lot of folks. There’s never, ever a time – you just go, what if? Then my last conversation with Scott, I racked my brain, ‘When is the last time I saw Scott? When is the last conversation?’ I started thinking of all the good times and this and that and what he meant to me over the years. Scott is at peace. He is no longer dealing with, you can call them demons or processing his past or all the ups and downs and what went through his head, but those days are over. Rest easy, buddy. It sucks. That’s the most simple term. It sucks that he’s gone.”

On how Hall helped him learn the nuances of the WWE style and Hall’s mind for wrestling: “In car rides or at bars or restaurants or airplanes or bus rides – you think about his mentors. He thought a lot of Curt Hennig and obviously, Curt grew up in the business. It’s generation passed down to generation. Those little nuances are what you’re talking about. Scott, they talk about getting to WWE and working that style – I think Scott and Shawn taught me more about the nuances of working that style. It’s really how to get over. There are little things – I think the little nuances that Scott learned from Curt and taught to me and passed down, I think it works better today…..Scott raised everybody’s game in so many unique ways. Scott cared about every match on the card. He’d go to the curtain and watch match two or three, and he had no problem pulling the guy aside and saying, ‘Hey, I watched this, this, and this.’ That’s caring. That’s wanting the team to get better. That’s checking your ego and saying ‘if this guy is better, we’re all better.’ Scott did that a lot, a whole lot.”

