Jeff Jarrett Says Smackdown Appearance ‘Came Out of Nowhere’

Jeff Jarrett weighed in on how his Smackdown appearance came to be in his latest podcast episode. The WWE Hall of Famer faced EFFY at The WRLD On GCW but also appeared on Friday’s episode of Smackdown in a backstage segment, and he discussed the appearance and more on the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett. Some highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how the Smackdown segment came about: “That kind of came out of nowhere. Obviously it was in my hometown. My son Cody had been talking about it. He ironically ended up not feeling well, so he didn’t even get to come down. But yeah, all of a sudden it was kind of a last-minute deal. ‘Hey, can you come down?’ My old buddy Shinsuke, I got to be in a deal with him and Boogz. And we reminisced, me and Rik, about the last time we had actually chatted because we both play the guitar. So we were chatting about that. But that was fun. I got to reconnect with a lot of folks. Me and you got to have a little catering. It was good, it really was great to see so many folks.

“There’s been a lot of changes. It goes without saying, a lot of changes in every department in WWE, I mean across the board. There were some folks that were no longer with the company that I found out about. And you know, change is good. It absolutely is at the very top of the list for success. You have to have change and turnover. It’s unfortunate, but life happens. It was great to connect in so many ways. It was fun to do the pre-tape. I got several texts right after it aired and they’re like ‘you’re not coming out?’ I’m like ‘no I don’t think I’ll be out there in front of the live crowd.’ But it was fun.”

On the reaction at Smackdown to his match with EFFY at The WRLD On GCW: “Honestly, I had never been in there. I came right after the Manhattan Center RAW’s. But anyway, there was a lot of backstage chatter about it on Friday, which I thought was really cool.”