On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Sting during his time in TNA Wrestling. You can check out some highlights below:

Jeff Jarrett on the role Sting had role behind the scenes in TNA: “You know, [he] led by example. Attraction rather than promotion, he didn’t have to take anybody under his wing. I will say this: I think in TNA, his history of TNA — you know, I think AJ’s in that. But as far as Sting always liked to work. That’s why I’m appreciative of the matches we had. But Sting will tell you this: Big Van Vader. Sting liked bigger heels when he would work with him. And Abyss I think was maybe his favorite opponent. Bad as I hate to give him some props today. But no, him and Abyss really had some good matches. Abyss, the monster heel if you will that can take bumps, was right up Stinger’s alley. But as far as backstage role — again, just like he is today. Leads by example. You better believe he’s going to come to work, he’s going to put out a hell of an effort. He’s not going to cause drama. He’s going to tell you — no BS. If you ask him for advice or if a young guy says ‘Hey, Stinger. Will you watch my match?’ Sting will go out of his way to watch the match and give criticism. It’s in the DNA of Steve Borden just to his core. He’s a good dude, man. A great businessman and a better person.”

On whether the Main Event Mafia would work without Sting: “I think it would work to a certain degree. But I think if you take any one of those out of there, it’s gonna become lesser than. But Sting, you know — in their title it’s Main Event Mafia. So the other four, especially — I mean, you just kind of look, Kurt being kind of the ruthless leader. And Kevin — it goes without saying, he will cut you up one side down the other. And Booker and Scotty — but Sting was that guy that you went, ‘Is he going to stay true to his character? Or is he just keeping his hands clean?’ And in that mafia, mafioso kind of boss style, the intrigue was there from the day they got together. And I think that was a part of their draw. The intrigue on, ‘Just how does Sting fit into these five guys?’”

