WWE News: Jeff Jarrett & Tatanka Hype Legends Night Raw, 2004 Smackdown Royal Rumble Match

January 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Jarrett

– Jeff Jarrett and Tatanka are set for Monday night’s Legends Night episode of Raw, and took to social media to hype the show. The two posted to their Twitter accounts, as you can see below:

– WWE posted the full video for the 15-man Royal Rumble match that took place on the January 29th, 2004 episode of Smackdown to determine Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship opponent at No Way Out:

Jeff Jarrett, RAW, Royal Rumble, Smackdown, Tatanka

