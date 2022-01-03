Jeff Jarrett Teaming With FITE To Present His Weekly Combat Sport Recommendations

FITE has announced that Jeff Jarrett is teaming with the streaming service to present his weekly recommendations for combat sport events. The weekly social media initiative will be called #PickaFITE. Here’s a press release:

Too Many Great Combat Sports to Watch? Let WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett Help with #PickAFITE

The 3rd generation promoter and world renowned professional wrestler partners with FITE to give his highly opinionated weekly recommendations on pro wrestling, MMA, boxing and more via #PickAFITE

New York, NY (January 3, 2022): FITE is proud to announce that Double J himself, the hall of famer, promoter and award winning podcaster of My World with Jeff Jarrett, will partner with the streaming sports leader on #PickAFITE. The new initiative across social media will expand on Jeff’s wisdom and experience to help fans navigate not only the booming world of pro wrestling—from the backyard to the big shows, indie to international—but also MMA and boxing. Recognizing that combat sports fans love quality action of all kinds, #PickAFITE will post suggestions and links each week, and whenever Jeff damn well pleases.

“Starting in 2015 while globally promoting NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 9, FITE has proven time and again that they are the best-in-class when it comes to delivering premium live events worldwide,” said Jeff Jarrett, President of Global Force Entertainment. “FITE has optimized streaming technology and has consistently provided the ultimate digital platform for fans of sports and entertainment. As discussed on my podcast, My World With Jeff Jarrett, FITE offers amenities that I am thrilled to promote, as I believe strongly in their business philosophy and ability to evolve alongside changing technology.”

Jeff added: “I look forward to launching the #PickAFITE movement and helping introduce fans across the globe to their innovative service, first-class presentation, and the most exciting and must-see events in the industry today!”

“I’ve had the honor of working with Jeff Jarrett for over 20 plus years, and FITE has worked closely with him since our early days in 2015,” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE. “His My World podcast has quickly become one of the most listened to podcasts due to Jeff’s decades of experiences and passion for wrestling. This knowledge and passion comes through in every episode. Fans are going to love hearing his tips on what to watch.”

FITE is the premier sports streaming site and undisputed PPV leader. Wrestling promotions drawing huge viewership on FITE include AEW, NWA, Impact!, GCW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and many more. The platform also airs events from Triller Fight Club, Triad Combat, BKFC, Top Rank, Showtime, PBC and many more.

My World with Jeff Jarrett, which is hosted by AdFreeShows.com, the professional-wrestling based, fan-supported media platform, was named one of the Best New Podcasts of 2021 at the Discover Pods Awards. The show covers Jarrett’s illustrious career as both a wrestler and a promoter including his experiences with the likes of Hulk Hogan, Vince McMahon, Owen Hart, and Nick Gage. The partnership will present various opportunities for the podcast and FITE to cross-promote.