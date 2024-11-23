Jeff Jarrett Teases Attacking The Rizzler at AEW Full Gear

In a post on Twitter, Jeff Jarrett teased attacking viral sensation The Rizzler at tonight’s AEW Full Gear PPV event. The Rizzler is part of the Costco Guys group and will be the timekeeper when Big Boom! AJ battles QT Marshall. Jarrett shared a photo of the kid, along with one of Beetlejuice, who used to be part of Howard Stern’s crew. Beetlejuice was the victim of Jarrett’s guitar in WCW.

Jarrett wrote: “Should I bring the boom?”