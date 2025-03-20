Jeff Jarrett Thinks The Final Nail In The OG TNA Was When AJ Styles Left

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about AJ Styles’ departure from TNA Wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his contract negotiations with AJ Styles: “At the end of the day, AJ Styles, every time he came to the table, he was never abrasive, but at the end of the day, you knew beyond a shadow of a doubt, he had leverage because could he go somewhere else? Yep, all the time. He was very loyal to the brand, and I’m super grateful for that. But his skill set, every year, he got better. He got better on the mic. He got better on character development, his athletic ability; I’ll say, [he] continued to fine-tune it, and all that kind of stuff. But he was, from day one, the anchor of the X Division.”

On Styles leaving was the final nail in the coffin in TNA: “When he said, ‘I’m out,’ from a brand perspective, forward-facing, I would imagine that was the final nail in the coffin for the original OG TNA fan. The Hulk Hogan years were ball shot after ball shot after ball shot on that, but AJ leaving would be the final nail in the coffin for that brand.”

