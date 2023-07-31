Jeff Jarrett On Whether TNA Consider Having The Dudleys In The Main Event Mafia

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer looked back on whether TNA Wrestling considered having The Dudleys in the Main Event Mafia: with Sting, Kurt Angle, Booker T, Scott Steiner, & Kevin Nash, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On if they considered having The Dudleys in the Main Event Mafia: “No. Too big a group. Their magic I believe, is truly Bubba and Devon. I just think they’re dynamic in promos, and they’re dynamic in the ring. And their chemistry and their history. They work together to me as a true tag team unit. On the main event Mafia side, the number that we landed on was five. And I know Sing was that outlier. I think it just put that group over the top. But Kurt and Kevin and Booker and Scott, those guys, all former world heavyweight champions, that was kind of the mark to get in the club, you will, and staying again, being the outlier being, I don’t wanna call him the tweener, but is it really gonna fit where we’re done telling the story? And it did fit in so many different ways. But Team 3D was never thought to go in the Main Event Mafia.”

On the importance of international money: “I don’t wanna say keep it going, but it was some nice gravy. Some nice, it was more than Mailbox Bunny, I’ll say that. And look at this point, our live event schedule, non-televised live events, had not cranked up. It was beginning, but Conrad, when we had our group of stars that were seen on Spike TV every week. New Japan — and you know, Kurt went over for them several times. So from New Japan to independent wrestling across the country, which we really couldn’t monetize. But when you got outside and sent three or four or five matches to Spain or Portugal or the UK — because we were making money off our international distribution selling Impact and Xplosion. And the pay-per-view was called premium content into all these markets. That revenue just kept going up and kept going up, which was great.

“But also, we had talent that Bob Rider was running point . And that line item of basically being a booking agent. And that was kind of the vision that I had from the very, very beginning, that it’s hard to get up and run in a full– look at AEW right now. It’s challenging ‘because you have all kinds of different internal priorities. And I get it, you know. Collision came along, and that kind of flipped the house rules, initial vision. And now we’re pivoting and looking at getting back on track and running on Fridays and Sundays.

“But in the early days of TNA we’d certainly had a vision to, ‘Guys, you’re on TV together across the globe. Let’s all go make some money together. We’ll get you booked out at your rate. We’ll get our 10% on top of that as a booking agency, which is done every day, all day, in the music business.’ And there were some lucrative deals. At the time, Spain, Portugal, there was another third country that I couldn’t think of, they were red hot. And that’s what happens in these international markets. All of a sudden, a programmer will take a Raw or a Dynamite or an Impact, and all of a sudden be given a great time slot. And then it just takes off. And then the ratings come like it always happens with wrestling, and it gets traction. And then all of a sudden, you see the independent promoters that may promote music or Disney or whatever and say, ‘Hey, I’d like to get a wrestling show in here.’ And then boom, they book a wrestling show, and it sells a lot of tickets real quick. And then that’s how businesses are started internationally.”

