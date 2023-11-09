Jeff Jarrett Reflects On TNA’s Relationship With NJPW, Live Fan Voting

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about TNA and NJPW working together, getting fans to engage with the product in 2008 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On TNA’s relationship with NJPW in 2008: “Goal alignment. We’ve talked about it often, but we had a fantastic relationship with New Japan. Kurt, they wanted [Team] 3D through the — you know, whatever it may be. But that talent exchange of us sending them talent or they sent us talent. But I was going to say, you kind of delicately let it out there, Mr. Russo. But you now, Tanahashi and we’ve said this before, Okada. Okada doesn’t have fond memories [of TNA]. But you kind of go back and go, ‘Okay, goal alignment.’ We — and I say we collectively, all of us, didn’t lean into the New Japan audience at this time, obviously. Regret and learning from your mistakes. But it just wasn’t it wasn’t a priority. Our priority was to Spike [TV], period. So, with that being said, yes, Sting was super comfortable with it. It’s a little bit surprising to me, but no, Sting’s never been afraid to kind of step out of his… [Comfort zone?] Well, I wouldn’t even say that. Play it a different extension of his personality, and this Main Event Mafia sting was, he still stayed true very, very much to his character, but it gave it a different look.”

On TNA having fans text in votes for match gimmicks and weapons: “Spike. This is all Spike. They wanted engagement. 2008, has Twitter just launched? Yeah, all of it was new. ‘How do we get real-time engagement?’ This was going to be our only opportunity. We were live. So how do you — you know, we didn’t go live very often. We were going to be doing pay-per-views. But since we were going to be live, ‘how do we get actual data in?’

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.