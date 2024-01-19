Jeff Jarrett Explains Where TNA Went Wrong With Hernandez

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about pushing Hernandez in TNA, his belief that they pushed him before he was ready, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Hernandez’s ceiling in TNA: “Ceiling? It’d be undefined. There was a time that I can assure you: everybody in creative, everybody in marketing, really wished he was bilingual in so many ways. His look is phenomenal, it’s just fantastic. And, you know, he was — to me, probably had his most success in LAX when he was a heavy. But he’s a hell of a guy and a hell of a talent. But as far as an individual, I think like a lot of folks it — you know, the well-roundedness of a performer, and that means not just your in-ring ability, you know, you got to have charisma and there’s so many different things. But verbal skills, and being able to really lay down as some folks so that money draws on, promo or the emotional promo that you really engage the audience. I think that would be Sean’s downfall in a way.”

On trying to build Hernandez as a top star: “Again, it’s one of those things when you kind of look back and on the roster, I would — you know, if you get things going even remotely successful? In my mind always [it would be], ‘start sowing seeds, start sowing seeds, start sowing seeds.’ Because this doesn’t last forever. And Hernandez was one of those seeds, ‘We got to build him. We can’t rush it. But let’s do what we can to continue to build this guy.’ And that was the Hernandez mindset there for a while.”

