Jeff Jarrett Discusses The Current State Of TNA Wrestling

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about the current state of TNA Wrestling and the partnership they have with WWE in addition to TNA President Carlos Silva saying he wants $10 million a year for a media rights deal. You can check out some highlights below:

On getting TNA questions to this day: “I get asked about this probably more than you would expect, like, ‘Hey, what did you think of this?’ And I know I founded it and all that kind of stuff, but I get asked quite a bit. And I always go back to, in order for me to really give any kind of perspective or answer is, and I know he recently made some comments on a deal, and again, that was at the very core of kind of our falling out was, I think we were so far off, like, what is the goal here? Is it to get a television deal? Is it to go out and find that? Because it was my understanding when I signed in December of 2016 and went into 2017, that’s the goal. It wasn’t. I don’t know to this day know what is the business model like? What is the plan? And partnerships are great, whether it’s AEW or WWE or Noah or whoever they partner on with. I’m trying to figure out what is your goal here, with all these partnerships, but more importantly, what’s your goal here?”

On where TNA is headed: “Like, what it? What’s your direction, where you headed? At the end of the day, we’re all producing content, but like, black ink, red ink, little of in between. What’s the goal? So he said that, and I’m paraphrasing that, that he likes the partnerships and doesn’t want the vision. He’s been around a long time. I just am very curious on that and look, that’s not for me to know. It’s for him to know. And his vision is everything, but I don’t know the direction of the company, other than they’ve got a working relationship. Is it to eventually sell? That’s what we don’t know. So it’s really hard to understand. What’s your goal here? I don’t know.”

On what a new TNA schedule looks like: “I guess it’s, you know, in this day and age, you know, our mind always used to think is that a one hour show or two hour show, live, not live tape, how? What’s the production schedule, what’s the finances? How’s that going to work? What’s the upside? How long a term of deal? All those kind of things. But the thing that jumped off in my mind was 10 million, and that was for a year, right? Doesn’t that feel way, way, way low? I wish all of them luck. It’s very healthy for the industry. I wish them nothing but luck in all their ventures. I really do. And again, I’m on the outside looking inside. Just don’t know.”

