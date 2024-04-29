Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Wrestling Signing Bobby Lashley In 2009

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about TNA Wrestling bringing in Bobby Lashley, the state of the company in 2009, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On TNA hitting its creative stride in March 2009: “As I stated earlier in the pod, is that we had — it was a time of reaping, if you will. The seasons of sowing that we really had in that going back, I guess this last weekend was the anniversary of the first time AJ [Styles] became NWA Champion. Me and him in the ring, or some anniversary I saw on Twitter. But no, as far as just sowing the seeds of AJ and Samoa Joe and those guys that I’d referenced earlier. And then the Main Event Mafia coming together, Kurt [Angle] had been a part of the brand for a couple of years at this time. Kevin [Nash], Scott [Steiner], Booker [T], Sting. All the pieces of the puzzle really started rolling together. It was the time of year, the TV time of the year, and Lockdown coming up. Again, things just were jealous.

“I thought me and Mick were — not the wildcard. But I thought there was a lot of believability in, of course, our awareness. But the angst, I think the viewer could feel kind of our frustration. And of course, the heels playing their right antagonists role, if you will. Babyfaces playing their role. It all just worked together. And we were all playing extensions of our personalities, and there was a lot of blending of the reality. I mean, people were very passionate about, ‘Get those old guys off TV! Get those old guys off TV. Give the new guys an opportunity.’ And there’s validity to that. But there’s also balance, and a yin and yang of that. To get the young guys up and running and in prominence, it’s just how the business has always worked. I mean, [Jerry] Lawler back in the territory days, or Dusty [Rhodes], or Eddie Graham, or the Von Erichs, or any territory was built around a hot babyface. And you just brought new heels in, built them up young and kept moving. But you always kept underneath talent fresh and turned over. I don’t call it a formula. But it is somewhat of a simple formula on how to continue to create revenue in the industry. You kinda look at last year’s WrestleMania. And look at the mix of that. My goodness. I mean, Cody ain’t no new kid on the block, but his story and his journey, just look at that. And then the Hollywood box office attraction [Rock] came back in, and it wrote itself in so many ways.”

On bringing in Bobby Lashley: “He had his fight career going on. And we were damn happy to get him. If I remember correctly, it started with Kurt [Angle], the relationship. But I believe Dixie [Carter] and whoever was working with Bobby — I tried to think of that going through the research. But no, I mean, I was elated to get him. Bobby is just such a unique individual. His military background, not just his look and to me, his charisma. And I think — you know, this is ’09. And here we are 15 years later, and if you put a side-to-side of Bobby then and now, I don’t think you’re gonna see a lot of difference. What year did him and Umage have, the Trump [match at WrestleMania]? I feel like it wasn’t that far removed from here. So yeah ’06…

“Bobby in the fight game, he checks so many boxes with Spike. We were happy to get him. And we also understood, he’s in a unique position because he’s in real training. So we’re just gonna have to figure out and navigate our way through. At this stage he had no interest in WWE. And we kind of knew we’re gonna have to figure it out, and this will be really a step-by-step process. But we were damn happy to get him.”

