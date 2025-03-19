Jeff Jarrett Says Tribalism In Wrestling Is Good For Business

In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Jeff Jarrett spoke in defense of tribalism among wrestling fans, as he believes that they are ultimately good for the business. He also spoke about recently joining the advisory board for Acclaim, reviving the video game brand. Here are highlights:

On tribalism in wrestling: “I love tribalism. I embrace it because it is the nature of what pro wrestling is — home team vs. away, good vs. evil, black, white, shades of gray. So many aspects of this world are super-divisive and super-tribalistic. But in wrestling, with that ability to evoke emotion, you create more chatter, you create more passion and you create more revenue.”

On jumping from wrestling to the board of Acclaim: “I don’t really call it a big jump because at my very core, I’m an entrepreneur and a promoter. It’s storytelling. It’s fan engagement. It’s producing emotional, compelling content. When they asked me to be on board, I jumped at the opportunity.”

On Will Ospreay: “Will is, I believe, the greatest athlete in the ring today. I was around a young AJ Styles, who amazed me with his athletic ability back in the day. Will is cut out of that same mold and even more so because the athlete you know of today is better, bigger, faster, stronger. That’s just the nature of the beast. Their match was off the charts.”