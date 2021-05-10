Jeff Jarrett Recalls First Time He Met Vince McMahon, Talks Adjusting To WWE Style

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Jeff Jarrett discussed the first time he met Vince McMahon, adjusting to the WWE style, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Jeff Jarrett on the first time he met Vince McMahon: “When he became ‘Mr. McMahon’ but no, when he was coming down on Monday nights is the first time I can remember. Again, my dad was in the regional promotion days back in the early ’80s and late ’70s,” Jarrett said. “He was the kid. He was the young one. Eddie Graham, the Crocketts and Fritz [Von Erich], just the territory promoters. Then Vince Jr. took it national but I can remember they had a relationship and talked on the phone often from time to time, but me actually meeting Vince was when he came to Memphis. You got to look at ’90 – ’92 during that era, he was five WrestleMania’s in, and Randy Savage was a guy that I knew as, not part of the family, but our families had worked together since the ’70s and early ’80’s. I’m a junior in high school maybe.

“Savage loses his ‘loser leaves town’ after a series of great stories, but he goes and then all of a sudden, Savage – [Ricky] Steamboat, and then Savage – [Hulk] Hogan and then Savage – [Ultimate] Warrior. And so Randy was a guy that I knew well, and he had gone and worked for Vince. And so to get to see the promoter of Hulk Hogan, the promoter of Randy Savage, the promoter of WrestleMania [and] the promoter of Madison Square Garden. That’s who young Jeff, five years in the business, essentially was like, ‘Wow this is the promoter.’ It’s cool. My dad was my dad, and [Jerry] Lawler was Lawler, but here comes the promoter from New York who promoted these mega events. It was very cool.”

On adjusting to the WWE’s style of wrestling: “About that time, I’d been working in the territory, in the business for seven years, and so guys [went] in and out,” Jarrett noted. “Shawn [Michaels] and Marty [Jannetty] came to town. They had gone up. Mick Foley had gone to WCW. Master of Pain, now known as Undertaker, he had gone. So lots of talent had come through. WCW had wanted me to come, Dusty [Rhodes] in 1990. They wanted me to come to WCW, but I was working Texas and Tennessee. So by the time I finally went and worked for Vince in ’93 full time, I was ready mentally. I was ready to go.

“Emotionally, I damn sure wanted to go it, not for nothing, make more money. The territory was obviously on its dying days. So to get there, to have the opportunity but to look at a booking sheet as opposed to Nashville, Louisville Evansville [and] Memphis that I had seen for seven years. Now you’re looking at Philly, Chicago, LA [and] Honolulu. I remember getting that booking sheet. Oh, then you’re going to go to London, Munich [and] just the travel involved, getting to play different venues, that was all fresh and new and exciting.”