Jeff Jarrett On Emotions Of Becoming WCW Champion, Having One World Champion vs. Multiple Champions

In a recent Q&A edition of his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett discussed the mentality of having one world champion vs. multiple champions in wrestling, the emotions of becoming the WCW World Champion, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jeff Jarrett on the mentality of having one world champion vs. multiple champions in wrestling: “I’ll steal [Vince] Russo’s line here. That NWA belt that’s over my shoulder, was still a prop, but it was ‘the’ prop. Touring [meant] he went from town to town to promote it, different bosses, different owners, but he was still the champion. That belt wouldn’t change hands. I’m saying this out of complete respect, the emotion that we had as fans were, ‘Wow, he’s the real World Heavyweight Champion.’ Versus, ‘Hulk is Vince’s champion. Oh, big gold belt. That’s Billionaire Ted’s champion,’ or however we put it in our brain. I guess what I’m saying is, I wish the fans of today could wrap their emotional investment into the industry. I know it’s different. It’s just different. You can’t go back and play a basketball game without a three-point line. I’m just here on Ask Jeff Anything, I think it’s just fascinating that the emotion that we had as kids on that real World Champion mentality, a lot of fun. So for me, it was like the NWA when we worked out the agreement, NWA and there were still 12 promoters in the NWA and Japan was recognized and all that, that was a really cool deal. I like both of them, for a lot of reasons.”

On the emotions of becoming the WCW World Champion: “Me winning the WCW World Heavyweight Champion, that’s the first world champion that will always hold the most special place, by far. I had zero decision in it and obviously, all the baggage that goes with that. I didn’t hold anybody up with a gun. My contract wasn’t about to expire. There was no leverage. It was, ‘Jeff, we’re gonna make you champion, that the big gold will always hold the most special place.'”