Jeff Jarrett Shares What He Would’ve Done For A Steve Austin Feud In WWE

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer took fan questions including what he would’ve liked to have done for a feud with Steve Austin in 1999 if he stayed in WWE and not left for WCW. You can check out the highlights from that below:

On what he would have liked for a feud with Austin: “I guess maybe he’s talking about when he stunned me and stunned me and stunned me and stunned me, I think somehow some way. If we could have, I would have finally kept running my mouth and just goaded or begged or pleaded or conned or whatever it may be. Maybe got him to to break a rule and the evil Mr. McMahon mandated it. I know there’s a lot going on but somewhere another I get him into a singles. And you’re just gonna have to have somehow, some way. He’s got to beat the hell out of me, for if the match goes 20 minutes, he’s got to beat me up for 19 minutes and 55 seconds. And somehow, someway, I eke out a win. And then I that’s what I hang my hat on the entire program.

“I don’t think you try to get anything elaborate. Yeah, I mean, but because he took offense to that original promo. And that we’ve covered if there’s somehow some way. We could dial back into and then I just come out with all kinds of merchandise that were you know throwing it back in his face. Whatever, you know Jarrett 316, I don’t know double J3, Sixteens Slap Nuts 316, I I don’t know but to to to kind of dive into the issue built around the promo. Yeah, something along those lines. Help me. Fantasy book there.”

Conrad Thompson on using Debra in the feud: “She would be his Achilles heel. I wouldn’t really time up everything if you started to heel.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.