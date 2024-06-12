Jeff Jarrett Explains Why He Didn’t Think Goldberg Would’ve Worked As A Heel

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about having doubts that Goldberg would’ve worked as a heel and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether Goldberg would’ve worked as a heel: “It’s easy to say now, but I remember thinking back then, ‘Jeff, just shut your — that ain’t gonna work. The character of Bill Goldberg, as we all know, got over by being just a one-man wrecking crew. And I don’t want to just say in short matches, but for explanation purposes that’s kind of — I mean, he had a couple of matches that had some length. But his whole persona, his mindset; he didn’t really have any heel traits. And so I said, ‘Alright, this is gonna be an uphill climb. And he’s got to do a lot of his work with his mouth, because I don’t see him — and didn’t need to coward off or chickens**t, or even really cheat.’ So in the positioning of everything, how was he going to get across the goal line to really get people to pay money to see his ass kicked? I just didn’t see that. But look, I knew — and that that was kind of a running theme through all this research that I read, Conrad. Thank God I wasn’t the final say-so in this.”

On similarities between Goldberg and Steve Austin: “Steve’s emotional connection with the audience was ‘I’m the working man. I’m the beer drinking, hard charging’ — I don’t want to say nine to five, but that was over and in abundance, ‘I’m gonna drink beer with you.’ And most importantly, this city-slicker New York promoter who had been an announcer, and he was the son of a promoter but had been an announcer for years and years and years. Did a very controversial finish and in front of everyone’s eyes, they pulled the curtain back, that was done in a, ‘wait a minute.’ Whether it was real or not. But he became the Wizard of Oz in a lot of ways. And that’s the character of the chairman, Vince McMahon. And I always looked at Steve and Vince, the ying and the yang of that all of that was — obviously we know, box office records and the storyline, and the endless amount of ups and downs and just everything that goes with that, I don’t wanna go down the rabbit hole on that.

“But man, there are a lot of ways I think that one storyline, it took the company public or it just exploded, because Stone Cold was hot. But when they did that, then it really got hot. Goldberg was a one-man wrecking crew, and his character was so different that he was just in and of itself a one-man badass wrecking crew. And I didn’t see any similarities in their promo skills, or even their in-ring work. Other than bald-headed, which you just said, kind of checks the boxes off of the appearance. That’s where the similarities stop.”

